Home / Latest Updates / Lupin receives FDA approval for Clobazam Oral Suspension

Lupin receives FDA approval for Clobazam Oral Suspension

By EP News Bureau on January 2, 2019
usfda-approved-600

The drug is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older

Lupin has received approval for its Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL.

Lupin’s Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals, LLC’s Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL. It is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older.

 

 