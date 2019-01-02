Lupin receives FDA approval for Clobazam Oral Suspension

The drug is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older
Lupin has received approval for its Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL.
