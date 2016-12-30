Home / Latest Updates / Lupin receives approval for generic Livalo tablets

Lupin receives approval for generic Livalo tablets

By EP News Bureau on December 30, 2016

The tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol

Lupin has received tentative approval for its Pitavastatin tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market a generic version of Kowa’s Livalo tablets 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg. The filing is from Lupin’s Pithampur (Indore) manufacturing facility.

Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Kowa’s Livalo Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg. Pitavastatin Tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, triglycerides, and to increase HDL-C in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia.

 

