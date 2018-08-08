Lupin posts Q1 Fy2019 results

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹ 7,112 million
Lupin posted its Quarter I, FY2019 results. Sales for the quarter were ₹ 37,746 million. compared to ₹ 39,785 million in Q4 FY2018 and ₹ 38,068 million in Q1 FY2018. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was ₹ 7,112 million compared to ₹ 8,536 million in Q4 FY2018 and ₹ 8,003 million in Q1 FY2018.
Net profits before exceptional items for the quarter were ₹ 2,028 million compared to
₹ 3,586 million in Q4 FY2018 and ₹ 3,581 million in Q1 FY2018. Investment in Research for the quarter was ₹ 3,753 million, representing 9.9 per cent of sales.
Lupin’s APAC sales were at ₹ 6,077 million during Q1 FY2019 compared to sales of
₹ 6,637 million during Q4 FY2018 and ₹ 5,989 million during Q1 FY2018; accounting for 16 per cent of Lupin’s global sales.
Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, “The first quarter of FY2019 has been subdued, primarily on account of the US and Japan. We have made meaningful progress in building our complex generics and speciality business with the launch of Solosec in the US and our successful partnership to commercialise biosimilar Etanercept with Nichi-Iko for Japan and Mylan for Europe and other markets. We remain committed to accelerating new product introductions, evolving our business and delivering on operational and cost efficiencies.”