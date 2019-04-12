Home / Latest Updates / Lupin launches Testosterone Gel

Lupin launches Testosterone Gel

By EP News Bureau on April 12, 2019


Lupin has announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lupin’s Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc’s AndroGel, 1.62 per cent. It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:

  • Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and
  • Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired)

Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had an annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).