Lupin launches Testosterone Gel

Lupin has announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Lupin’s Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc’s AndroGel, 1.62 per cent. It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:
Testosterone Gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had an annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).