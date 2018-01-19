Lupin launches generic Vibra-Tabs tablet in US

The company has received approval from US FDA
Lupin has recently announced the launch of its Doxycycline Hyclate tablet USP, 100 mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier. Lupin’s Doxycycline Hyclate tablet USP, 100 mg is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizer’s Vibra-Tabs, 100 mg. It is indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.
Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP, 100 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 144 million in the US.