Lupin launches generic Tamiflu in the US

Lupin has launched Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules, USP having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules, USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base), and 75 mg (base) are the generic equivalent of Hoffman-La Roche’s Tamiflu Capsules, 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg. Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base), and 75 mg (base) are indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza A and B in patients two weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours, and prophylaxis of influenza A and B in patients one year and older.
Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules, USP had annual sales of approximately $518 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2017).