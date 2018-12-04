Lupin launches generic Silodosin Capsules 4mg and 8mg

An alpha-1 adrenergic receptor antagonist, it is indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)
Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Silodosin Capsules 4mg and 8mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Silodosin Capsules 4mg and 8mg; is the generic equivalent of Allergan’s Rapaflo. An alpha-1 adrenergic receptor antagonist, it is indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Rapaflo had annual sales of $ 198.5 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2018).