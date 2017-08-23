Lupin launches generic Seroquel XR tabs in US

It is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia; acute manic or mixed episodes in bipolar I disorder
Lupin has launched Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP’s Seroquel XR Tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg. It is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia; acute manic or mixed episodes in bipolar I disorder alone or as an adjunct to lithium or divalproex; acute depressive episodes in bipolar disorder; maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder, as an adjunct to lithium or divalproex and as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder.