Lupin launches generic Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP

Lupin’s Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP is the generic equivalent of Genus Lifesciences’s Potassium Chloride Oral Solution
Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent), is the generic equivalent of Genus Lifesciences’s Potassium Chloride Oral Solution. It is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient.
Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent), had annual sales of approximately USD 184.95 million in the US.