Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tabs in the US

By EP News Bureau on January 25, 2017

The tablets are indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy

Lupin has launched its Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 0.25 mg/0.035 mg having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier to market a generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets (Norgestimate/ Ethinyl Estradiol).

Lupin’s Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 0.25 mg/0.035 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets (Norgestimate/ Ethinyl Estradiol). It is indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy.

