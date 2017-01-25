Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tabs in the US

The tablets are indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy
Lupin has launched its Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 0.25 mg/0.035 mg having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier to market a generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets (Norgestimate/ Ethinyl Estradiol).
