Lupin launches generic MS Contin ER tablets in the US

Lupin has launched its Morphine Sulfate ER tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier to market a generic version of Purdue Pharma’s MS Contin ER Tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg.
Lupin’s Morphine Sulfate ER Tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Purdue Pharma’s MS Contin ER Tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg. Morphine Sulfate ER Tablets are indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the- clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.