Lupin launches generic Lodosyn tabs in the US

The drug is used for the treatment of idiopathic Parkinson’s disease
Lupin has launched its Carbidopa Tablets 25mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Carbidopa Tablets, 25mg is the generic equivalent of Aton Pharma’s Lodosyn Tablets, 25 mg. It is indicated for use with carbidopa-levodopa or with levodopa in the treatment of the symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (paralysis agitans), post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and symptomatic parkinsonism, which may follow injury to the nervous system by carbon monoxide intoxication and/ or manganese intoxication.
Carbidopa tablets, 25mg had annual sales of approximately $ 17.4 million in the US.