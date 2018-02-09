Lupin launches generic Kapvay tabs in the US

The drug is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
Lupin announced the launch of its Clonidine Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, 0.1mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Clonidine Hydrochloride ER tablets is the generic equivalent of Concordia International Corp’s Kapvay tablets. It is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to stimulant medications.
Kapvay tablets had annual sales of approximately $ 66 million in the US.