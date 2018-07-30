Lupin launches generic Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25% in the US

It is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older
Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of its Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25%, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25% is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A Inc.’s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older.
Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25% had annual sales of approximately USD 18.7 million in the US.