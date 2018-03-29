Lupin launches generic Clobex Spray, 0.05% in the US

The drug is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
Lupin announced the launch of its Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent is the generic equivalent of Galderma Laboratories, LP’s Clobex Spray, 0.05 per cent. It is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis affecting up to 20 per cent body surface area (BSA) in patients 18 years of age or older.
Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent had annual sales of approximately $30.5 million in the US.