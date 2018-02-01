Lupin launches generic Clobex lotion in US

The company has received an approval from US FDA
Lupin has announced the launch of its Clobetasol Propionate lotion 0.05 per cent having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Clobetasol Propionate lotion 0.05 per cent is the generic equivalent of Galderma Labs’ Clobex lotion. It is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses, in patients 18 years of age or older.
Clobetasol Propionate Lotion 0.05 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 12.6 million in the US.