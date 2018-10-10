Lupin launches generic Clobetasol Propionate Ointment in the US

The drug is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses
Lupin announced the launch of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP 0.05 per cent, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05 per cent is the generic equivalent of Fougera Pharmaceuticals’ Temovate Ointment, 0.05 per cent. It is a super-high potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.
Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP 0.05 per cent had annual sales of approximately $ 93.4 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2018).