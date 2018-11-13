Home / Latest Updates / Lupin launches generic Atovaquone oral suspension USP in the US

By EP News Bureau on November 13, 2018
The drug is indicated for the prevention of Pneumocystis jirovecii pneuomonia (PCP) in adults

Lupin announced the launch of Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.

Lupin’s Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL is the generic equivalent of Glaxosmithkline’s Mepron oral suspension 750 mg/5 mL. It is indicated for the prevention of Pneumocystis jirovecii pneuomonia (PCP) in adults and adolescents aged 13 years and older who cannot tolerate trimethoprimsulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX). It is also for the treatment of mild-to-moderate PCP in adults and adolescents aged 13 years and older who cannot tolerate TMP- SMX.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of approximately $ 119 million in the US.

 

 