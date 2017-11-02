Lupin launches generic Acticlate Tablets in the US

They are indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne
Lupin announced the launch of its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Aqua Pharmaceuticals, LLC’s Acticlate Tablets, 75 mg and 150 mg. They are indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.
Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 263 million in the US (IMS MAT June 2017).