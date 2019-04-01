Lupin launches Fluocinonide Ointment USP 0.05 per cent

Lupin’s Fluocinonide Ointment USP, 0.0 per cent, is the generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Lidex Ointment 0.05 per cent
Lupin has announced the launch of Fluocinonide Ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Fluocinonide Ointment USP, 0.0 per cent, is the generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Lidex Ointment 0.05 per cent. It is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.
Fluocinonide Ointment USP, 0.05 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 15 million in the U.S (IQVIA MAT January 2019).