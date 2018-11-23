Lupin launches chatbot ANYA

ANYA is the first bot of its kind to be launched in India for disease awareness
Lupin launched a chatbot named ‘ANYA’ specially designed to provide medically verified information for health-related queries. ANYA is the first bot of its kind to be launched in India for disease awareness. It’s a made in India for India initiative aimed at answering patient queries related to ailments.
Launched at the 46th Annual Meeting of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes, ANYA is an intelligent and patient-friendly chatbot trained to help patients with health-related concerns as part of their disease-management. As a start to digitise the patient journey in the overall healthcare space, Lupin is starting with ANYA to address queries related to diabetes. The idea behind launching ANYA is to provide medically verified information and acting as a preferred partner for doctors in resolving patient queries anytime.
“At Lupin, we continue to explore ways to integrate technology to support effective patient care. Chatbot as a technology has enormous potential to aid in medical assistance and to support in building awareness and breaking myths associated with various therapies. We are taking the first step to offer this AI-based chatbot for patients and health-givers and we believe this will be a game changer in the field of disease management in the future. This will also be a significant step in providing better access in rural markets as we adopt and launch digital healthcare platforms for better outreach,” said Rajeev Sibal, President – IRF, Lupin.
ANYA is currently hosted on Facebook Messenger and will connect with patients in three ways: