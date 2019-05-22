Lupin launches Budesonide Inhalation Suspension

Lupin’s Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampules is a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP’s Pulmicort Respules Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL
Lupin has announced the launch of its Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampules in the US market, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin’s Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampules is a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP’s Pulmicort Respules Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL. It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children from 12 months to 8 years of age.
Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampules had annual sales of approximately USD 385.4 million in the US (IMS MAT March 2019).