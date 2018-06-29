Lupin in tie-up with European Association of Urology

Kicks off five-city medical symposium for Indian urologists in July 2018
Lupin and the European Association of Urology (EAU) announced a collaboration to further the cause of urology in India. With this collaboration, Lupin brings European Association of Urology’s biggest event and experts to India for the very first time. The first activity as part of this collaboration will be a medical symposium for the Indian urology community scheduled to be held in July across five cities. By bringing the best of Annual EAU Congress, this programme will provide Indian urology practitioners an opportunity to get accustomed with the latest advancements made at a global level and to apply these global best practices for patients in India.
The event to be held under the banner of Masterclass, ‘Best of EAU18’ is conceptualised as an educational initiative by Lupin’s Maxter division comprising medical products related to urology. This is the first time such a programme will be conducted in India, and will see a select group of world-renowned urologists in attendance to discuss clinical practices and key research developments in the field.
The speakers’ list consists of Prof Christopher Chapple, a specialist in functional Urology, whose expertise lies in functional, female and reconstructive urology, including Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Overactive bladder (OAB) syndromes; Prof Maurizio Brausi and Prof Arnulf Stenzl, whose specialities are in onco-urology; and Prof Selcuk Silay, an expert in paediatric urology, andrology, and endourology.
“The Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology is one of the biggest and most important scientific meetings in the field of Urology, attracting around 15,000 healthcare professionals to major European cities every year”, says Prof. Christopher Chapple, Secretary General of the EAU. “Our mission is to raise the level of urological care throughout Europe and beyond by encouraging urological research and broadcasting these results. With this collaboration, we bring India the best of the last Congress in Copenhagen and we look forward to sharing experiences in the various Indian cities.”
Lupin’s Masterclass ‘Best of EAU18’ series will begin from July 14 to 21, 2018 in five cities across the country – New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.