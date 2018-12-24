Lupin in partnership with AbbVie

To develop and commercialise a novel oncology drug to treat haematological cancers
Lupin and global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, announced that AbbVie has licensed Lupin’s MALT1 (Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1) inhibitor programme. Through this partnership, AbbVie gains exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise Lupin’s MALT1 inhibitors. MALT-1 is a protein involved in T-cell and B-cell lymphocyte activation and AbbVie intends to pursue development across a range of haematological cancers, many with limited current treatment options.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Delivering on new drugs was a key element of Dr Deshbandhu Gupta’s vision. We are proud of being able to realise his vision to bring new treatments to patients in need. We are pleased to partner with AbbVie who share a commitment to deliver high quality medicines in areas that lack approved treatment and have a dire medical need. Their proven success in rapidly commercialising new targeted oncology treatments made them our partner of choice for this programme.”
Commenting on the partnership announcement, Dr. Raj Kamboj, President of Lupin’s Novel Drug Discovery and Development (NDDD) stated, “We are delighted with the success of our NDDD program to bring India’s first pharmaceutical innovation in this space. This is a first-in-class drug discovery programme delivered exclusively by Lupin right from concept generation through the various stages of drug discovery and development. We are proud of the conceptualisation, strategic direction and impeccable execution done by the team at Lupin that meets the global standard of pharmaceutical research.”
Tom Hudson, Vice President, Discovery, AbbVie commented, “Lupin’s MALT1 programme is exploring a new and innovative approach in difficult-to-treat cancers. AbbVie is committed to pursuing advanced treatment options for patients and we look forward to partnering our expertise in haematological oncology with Lupin’s discovery programme to offer new hope to patients.”
Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Lupin an upfront payment of $30 million for an exclusive license to the programme. Upon successful completion of regulatory, development and commercial milestones, Lupin is eligible to receive total milestone payments of up to $947 million. Additionally, Lupin will be entitled to receive a double-digit royalty on the sales of the product and will retain commercial rights to the programme in India.