Lupin gets USFDA nod to market anti-infections tablets

The company’s product is a generic version of Pfizer’s Vibra tablets
Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Doxycycline hyclate tablets, used for treatment of infections, in the US market.
The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market its Doxycycline hyclate tablets USP in the strength of 100 mg, Lupin said in a BSE filing.
The company’s product is a generic version of Pfizer’s Vibra tablets in the same strength, it added.
According to IMS MAT June 2017 data, Doxycycline hyclate tablets USP in 100 mg strength had US sales of $149.9 million, Lupin said.
The tablets are indicated for the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne, it added.