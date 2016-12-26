Lupin gets US FDA nod for hypertension drug

Olmesartan medoximil tablets are used to treat high blood pressure in the US market
Drug major Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to sell Olmesartan medoximil tablets, used for treating high blood pressure, in the US market.
“It has received final approval for Olmesartan medoximil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),” Lupin said in a BSE filing.
Olmesartan medoximil tablets, generic version of Daiichi Sankyo’s Benicar, are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, along with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure, it added.