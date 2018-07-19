Lupin gets tentative FDA approval for Tadalafil tablets

The company will market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s Cialis tablets
Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s Cialis Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg.
Lupin’s Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg is the generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s Cialis Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg. It is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia; erectile dysfunction and the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 1949.2 million in the US.