Lupin gets 3 observations from USFDA for Aurangabad plant

Drug maker Lupin on May 15 said it has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement.
“The inspection at the Aurangabad facility closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily,” it added.
