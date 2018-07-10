Lupin appoints Yashwant Mahadik as President – Global HR

He will lead the HR function for Lupin globally
Lupin announced the appointment of Yashwant Mahadik as President – Global Human Resources (HR). He will lead the HR function for Lupin globally. Mahadik has nearly three decades of experience across diverse sectors such as consumer and healthcare in global organisations. His last assignment was with Sun Pharmaceuticals as Global Chief Human Resources Officer prior to which he held HR roles with increasing responsibilities at companies like Philips, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Colgate Palmolive.
Mahadik has an MBA in General Management and International Human Resource Management from University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, and is a Certified Associate Executive Coach from Franklin Covey and Results Coaching System, USA. He is a renowned thought leader in HR and has collaborated with leading global academicians to conceptualize and execute strategic initiatives in the field of Human Resource Management.
Commenting on the appointment, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, “Our strong HR practices and employee experience have led Lupin to be consistently recognised as one of the best companies to work for. We are confident that Mahadik will continue to build on our strong HR foundation and help us create a world-class organisation.”
Mahadik will be based in Mumbai, India and will report to Vinita Gupta – CEO, Lupin and Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin.