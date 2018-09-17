Lupin appoints Dr Kamal K Sharma as Advisor

Dr Sharma has vast industry experience spanning over four decades
Lupin announced the appointment of Dr Kamal K Sharma as Advisor to the company, for a period of one year effective October 1, 2018.
During this period, Dr Sharma will continue to hold the position of Vice Chairman of the Board in a Non-Executive capacity. Dr Sharma has vast industry experience spanning over four decades and has held a range of senior management positions in the fields of projects, operations, corporate development and general management in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin and Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin stated, “Dr Sharma has served Lupin for over 30 years and has helped drive the company to be a formidable pharmaceutical player globally. His decades of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry and commitment to our success has proved invaluable to the company. Dr Sharma has always embodied the values that we believe in at Lupin. We look forward to his continued guidance on our strategic choices as we accelerate our efforts to evolve and grow our business.”
Speaking on the matter, Dr Kamal K Sharma, Vice-Chairman, Lupin said, “I am honoured by the confidence placed in me by the board, and look forward to the opportunity to guide Lupin through the dynamic changes in the global pharmaceutical industry.”