Lupin appoints Alok Sonig as CEO – US Generics and Global Head –Generics R&D & Biosimilars

He will also be responsible for Lupin’s global Biosimilars business
Lupin announced the appointment of Alok Sonig as CEO – US Generics and Global Head – Generics R&D & Biosimilars. Sonig will lead and have overall responsibility for the US Generics business including Research & Development in India and the US and the Commercial side of the business in the US. He will also be responsible for Lupin’s global biosimilars business.
With over 23 years of experience in the industry, Sonig brings an established track record of success in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors to Lupin. Most recently, Sonig was CEO of Developed Markets (US, Canada, Europe and Japan) at Dr Reddy’s. He joined Dr Reddy’s in 2012 and ran their India business till 2015 before moving back to the US to run their North America business. Prior to Dr Reddy’s, Sonig spent nearly 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held several positions of increasing responsibilities in General Management, Country leadership roles, Global Strategy and Marketing. Sonig holds a Bachelor’s of Engineering from Punjab Engineering College in India, and an MBA from American University, Washington, D.C.
Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, CEO, and Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Sonig to Lupin. His global experience, strategic perspective, and operational focus will help accelerate our team’s efforts to strengthen and evolve our US generics business as we execute on near-term growth opportunities and navigate new platforms in complex generics and biosimilars.”
Sonig will be based out of Somerset, New Jersey and split his time between Lupin’s Somerset, Baltimore and India offices. He will report to Vinita Gupta – Chief Executive Officer, Lupin and Mr. Nilesh Gupta – Managing Director, Lupin.