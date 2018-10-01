Lupin and Lilly partner for improved access to diabetes treatment in India

This announcement builds on the Lupin and Lilly India business partnership initiated in 2011 to expand the promotion and distribution of Lilly’s diabetes portfolio in India
Lupin and Eli Lilly and Company, have announced the expansion of their business partnership aimed at widening access to innovative diabetes medicines in India. Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly’s Aplevant (dulaglutide), a once-weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment.
Aplevant (dulaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable solution for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Lupin expects to make Aplevant available in India in October 2018.
This announcement builds on the Lupin and Lilly India business partnership initiated in 2011 to expand the promotion and distribution of Lilly’s diabetes portfolio in India where Lupin has a large network.
Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “Our long-standing partnership with Lilly has enabled us to emerge as a strong contender in the diabetes treatment arena. Lupin is the fastest growing company in the Indian diabetes market and is now ranked as the third largest company in the Anti-diabetes market in India on a MAT basis as of August 2018. With this new partnership, we are expanding our diabetes portfolio to include a once-weekly diabetes treatment, and improving access to innovative medications for better diabetic care in India. We are delighted to partner with Lilly India and hope to continue building our product pipeline through strategic tie-ups for innovative healthcare solutions for patients and healthcare practitioners in India.”
Luca Visini, Managing Director, Lilly India commented, “Lilly’s heritage in diabetes spans from the first commercial release of insulin in 1923, to leading scientific discoveries of today. Since 1923, we continuously strive to innovate to meet the diverse needs of people living with diabetes offering a wide portfolio of treatments among which include the first biosynthetic ‘human’ insulin with recombinant DNA technology, the first rapid insulin analog, and a once weekly non-insulin injection for type 2 diabetes. Building on this strong heritage and legacy in the diabetes field, and our commitment to make life better for all those living with diabetes in India, we are thrilled to work with Lupin to make our innovative therapies and solutions available to the large number of healthcare professionals and patients who need them.”