LTE appoints India and South-East Asia exports manager

Kolkata-based Ashim Chakravarty, who has 20 years of professional experience in the life sciences industry, has been given the charge
LTE Scientific has appointed Ashim Chakravarty as the area export manager for India and South-East Asia, further expanding its global activities. Based in Kolkata, India, he is LTE Scientific’s first-ever full-time area manager, specifically employed in the region.
Chakravarty has 20 years of professional experience in the life sciences industry. Before joining LTE Scientific, he spent 13 years with a UK spectrophotometer and chromatography manufacturer.
On his appointment, John Lees, Managing Director, LTE Scientific, said, “Ashim is an important and strategic appointment for us and we are delighted to welcome him. He will establish an important full-time presence for us in India and South-East Asia. His appointment will ensure that we are fully represented in the region as our business expands further.
“Chakravarthy will encourage growth through our existing distributor network and also identify new distributors for life science and medical fields. He has a lot of experience and a great ability to respond to clients’ needs and new developments.
“We are excited and confident about creating this brand-new position in India. We believe Ashim is an excellent addition to LTE’s team, as we increase our global activities and our investment in equipment design and manufacturing, customer service and training,” he added.