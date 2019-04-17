Lloyd Group of Institutions organises Niyukti Job Fest in Noida

More than 1700 students from 230+ institutes/universities registered for the placement drive conducted by 50+ companies
Lloyd Group recently organised Niyukti-2019 — 4th mega Job Fest, in association with Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) for the pharmacy and management students wherein students from across India participated. Leading brands from different sectors like production, quality assurance, quality control, sales and marketing, business development, banking and finance, human resources, R&D, regulatory affairs etc, were invited to be a part of this event.
More than 1700 students from 230+ institutes/universities registered for the placement drive conducted by 50+ companies. The valedictory ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries like Dr G N Singh, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission; Prof R K Goyal, Vice Chancellor, DPSRU; S L Nasa, Registrar, Delhi Pharmacy Council; Prof Roop K Khar, Former President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association; Dr Raman Dang, Registrar, DPSRU; Dr Farhan Jalees, Dean — Interdisciplinary Technology, Jamia Hamdard and Dr Gaurav Jain, Secretary, IPA, Delhi. The Chief Guest, Dr S Eswara Reddy, DCG(I) sent a short video in lieu of his unavailability for the event. Lloyd’s bi-annual newsletter was also released during the event.
Students from leading institutes like Delhi University (DIPSAR), Jamia Hamdard, AIIMS, Amity University, BHU Institute of Medical Sciences, Banasthali Vidyapeeth, BITS, Chitkara University, DPSRU, Guru Jambeshwar University (Hisar), DIT (Dehradun), Dr Harisingh Gour Central University Sagar, GLA University, Galgotia’s University, GD Goenka University, Jaipur National University, JSS College of Pharmacy, K R Mangalam University, KIET (Muradnagar), Kurukshetra University, MIET (Meerut), NIPER, RKGIT (Ghaziabad), Sharda University, Uttarakhand Technical University, Subharti University and Teerthankar Mahaveer University participated at the fest.
Many celebrated brands such as Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals, AIMIL, Akums, Alembic, Alkem Laboratories, Arbro Pharmaceuticals, Belco Pharma, Blueocean, Florencia Healthcare, Florencia Healthcare, Hetro Drugs, Intas, Knoll Healthcare, Mascot Healthseries, Nutrilife, ORN Remedies, Raptakos, Sastasunder Healthbuddy, Systopic, Turacoz, Vissco, Zuche Pharmaceiticals, Axis Bank, Varahi Ltd, Big Basket, 10times, Spectrum Talent Management, Art Housing Finance, Myndtree Business Service, Team Lease, Yo Multinational, Qualtechpro, Vishwa Laxmi Food & Beverages, Acuité, Petpooja, Paytm and Nerdy-turtles were also a part of the fest.
Lloyd Job Fest is sumptuously publicised, covering a huge geographical arch and today attracts students from not just Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, but also from Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. It began in 2016 out of a discussion among the Group Chairman, Manohar Thairani; former Drug Controller General (India) Dr G N Singh; S L Nasa, Registrar, Delhi Pharmacy Council and President, Indian Hospital Pharmacists’ Association and the person bringing all of them together, Lloyd Group Director, Prof (Dr) Vandana Arora Sethi. Since its inception, Niyukti has hosted more than 4000 students and 150 recruiters in its campus, with about 1700 students founding their first job.
Established in 2004, Lloyd Group of Institutions currently offers courses ranging from diploma, degree, to post graduation in pharmacy, management, data analytics, education and law. All the courses are duly approved by their respective regulatory agencies and over the years have gained prestige for their quality and the holistic learning experience gained by students on the campus. A testimony to the quality of education offered is that the B Pharm programme of the institute has been recently approved for accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), which ensures implementation of international quality standards and relevance of technical education.