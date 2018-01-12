Livongo and Lilly collaborate on real-world diabetes research

Companies join forces to advance predictive and prescriptive recommendations for people with diabetes
Eli Lilly and Company and Livongo Health, a leading consumer digital health company focused on empowering all people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, have announced a strategic collaboration to study real-world evidence and develop new insights to reduce the burden on people living with diabetes.
The research collaboration will combine real-world behavioral studies and claims data to advance knowledge about effective interventions in diabetes care. The companies aim to contribute to medical literature in three areas:
“Collaborating with Livongo is an important step in our research efforts,” said Sherry Martin, MD, VP of Medical Affairs, Lilly Diabetes. “We hope that our combined expertise will play a key role in empowering people with diabetes to better manage their condition.”
Livongo is redesigning chronic condition management, starting with diabetes. Livongo delivers a personalized experience, using data and clinical science, and helps to make staying healthy easier, which results in measurable positive health outcomes for people with diabetes1 and lower costs for payers2.
“These studies will have a direct impact on the lives of Livongo members,” said Jennifer Schneider, MD, chief medical officer, Livongo. “Livongo uses reinforcement learning to create customized and actionable insights that guide people to better manage their diabetes. The knowledge we gain from these studies will be incorporated into our diabetes management platform to help drive better health outcomes for our members.”