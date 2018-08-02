Lindström India launches India’s first cleanroom unit in Pune

The staff in the unit has received special training from experts in Finland and operates under classified cleanroom environment
Lindström India, India’s organised workwear service company has launched its first Cleanroom Unit in India. Lindström India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Finnish Lindström Oy launched its second line of business, called Cleanroom services in India to ensure the highest quality, hygiene, safety and reliability which is most critical to customers in the pharmaceutical, food and electronics industry. This service ensures hygienic production facilities by providing garments serviced in cleanroom laundries which prevent contaminations during process hereby ensuring complete safety of the products being manufactured.
The cleanroom unit, spread over 50,000 square feet has a capacity of servicing 400,000 number of uniforms per month. The staff in the unit has received special training from experts in Finland and operates under classified cleanroom environment to guarantee supply of particle free and contamination free garments to its customers.
Anupam Chakrabarty, Senior VP-Sales & Markets, Lindström Global and Managing Director, Lindström India, “In highly controlled production conditions, people are the most common sources of contamination. The cleanroom unit ensures that the workwear services is free from dust, viable organism or particles thereby allowing the customer to run their business smoothly and safely. We’re delighted to launch our first cleanroom unit for the Serum Institute of India, a leader and innovator in the Indian pharmaceutical industry that focuses heavily on the quality standards for its consumers.”
Inaugurating the new unit in Chakan in Pune, Dr Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director, Serum Institute of India, said, “We’re very excited about the launch of Lindström’s first cleanroom unit for us. We have been working with Lindström for the last two years on this project and see huge value in the professional workwear services they offer.”
Lindström has cleanroom operations in Finland, Russia and China within the 24 countries it operates in, India now becoming the 4th Lindström country to have cleanroom services.