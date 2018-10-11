Lilly India launches Olumiant to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Olumiant will be available in India starting October 2018 in 4 mg and 2 mg dosage forms
Eli Lilly and Company (India) announced the launch of Olumiant (baricitinib). Olumiant (baricitinib) is a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active Rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Olumiant may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate. Olumiant will be available in India starting October 2018 in 4 mg and 2 mg dosage forms. Olumiant is approved in more than 50 countries across the world.
In clinical studies, Olumiant has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in a number of outcome measures including patient reported outcomes at various time points with rapid onset of action and sustained efficacy as well as superiority to standard of care at ACR* 20 and DAS* 28 at 12 weeks.
Luca Visini, Managing Director, Eli Lilly and Company India said, “A day ahead of World Arthritis Day, Lilly India is excited to announce the introduction of its innovative therapy for patients living with rheumatoid arthritis. It is an announcement that builds on our heritage and commitment to India, a 25 years strong legacy of making life better and addressing the unmet needs of patients living with chronic diseases.”