LifeArc and GVK BIO celebrate 10 years of partnership

GVK BIO, a leading global Contract Research and Development Organisation (CRDO), and LifeArc, one of UK’s top medical research charities, are pleased to announce the 10th anniversary of a successful partnership. The collaboration between LifeArc and GVK BIO brings together two organizations with a singular vision: advancing novel research ideas into potential medicines that can make a significant difference to patients.
“It has been our privilege to have collaborated with LifeArc and its world class team of scientists that have delivered medicines such as Keytruda, Tysabri, and Entyvio among others”, said Manni Kantipudi, Director & Chief Executive Officer, GVK BIO. “The longevity of this partnership, and the transformative results of the collaboration, serve as a testament to the capabilities of the GVK BIO team and its commitment to work with customers to make a difference in human life. We look forward to continuing this successful relationship with LifeArc in the coming years,” he added.
As the partnership evolved from a tactical relationship into a preferred partnership, the GVK BIO team has augmented LifeArc's internal biology efforts, by supporting biochemical assays, carrying out drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics profiling studies, and soon, will be developing cell-based assays and running protein expression and purification studies.
Over the past decade, LifeArc scientific teams have focused their efforts on modulating novel targets with therapeutic potential in diseases where there is patient need, with the GVK BIO team assisting in synthesizing complex molecules rapidly and cost effectively to drive iterative improvement in efficacy and safety.
Commenting on the partnership, Melanie Lee, Chief Executive Officer, LifeArc said:“At LifeArc, we’re committed to translating scientific innovation to benefit patients. Our partnership with GVK BIO is a strong example of how shared goals and collaboration can create real value.”