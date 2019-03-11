Laurus Labs receives two approvals from US FDA

Receives a final approval for Hydroxychloroquine tablets
Laurus Labs has recently received a final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Hydroxychloroquine Tablets 200 mg which is used for treatment of certain type of malaria. This medication is also used, usually with other medications, to treat certain auto-immune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis) when other medications have not worked or cannot be used. Hydroxychloroquine Tabs 200 Mg is therapeutically equivalent to Plaquenil Tablets 200mg of Concordia Pharmaceuticals.
In another development, the company also received a tentative approval for an ANDA for Abacavir, Dolutegravir, and Lamivudine, Tablets 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg from US FDA.
The products will be commercialised from Laurus’ manufacturing site located at Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam.