Laurus Labs finishes USFDA inspection of its API facilities in Visakhapatnam

“This was a regular surveillance audit by US FDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection,” the company stated
Laurus Labs announced that it has completed the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection of its API facilities in Units 1 & 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations which are procedural in nature.
“This was a regular surveillance audit by US FDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection,” the company stated in a press release.