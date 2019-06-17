Home / Latest Updates / Laurus Labs finishes USFDA inspection of its API facilities in Visakhapatnam

By EP News Bureau on June 17, 2019
lauruslabs-600

Laurus Labs announced that it has completed the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection of its API facilities in Units 1 & 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations which are procedural in nature.

“This was a regular surveillance audit by US FDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection,” the company stated in a press release.