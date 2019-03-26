Laurus Labs enters into strategic partnership agreement with Global Fund

Laurus Labs received a maiden TLD order and executed post the USFDA approval in February 2019
Laurus Labs has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Global Fund for a period of 3.5 years. Through this long-term agreement, Laurus Labs will have the volume commitments from the Global Fund for the treatment of HIV/AIDS.
Under this Partnership agreement, Laurus Labs received and executed the order from Global Fund which would cater to the supplies of the high-burden diseases countries in Sub Saharan African (SSA) region. This is the first maiden order for Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir 300/300/50mg (TLD) after the received a tentative approval from USFDA in the month of February 2019.
Commenting on the development, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs, said, “We’re greatly encouraged by the strategic partnership agreement with Global Fund and also the maiden order for Laurus Labs from Global Fund. We thank Global Fund team for placing its trust for a new entrant like us in ARV – FDF space. For Laurus Labs, it is a very significant development which has ventured into the FDFs couple of years ago. This partnership has increased the company’s commitment to contribute to the global mission for treating millions of HIV AIDS patients across the globe.”