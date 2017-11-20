Laurus Infosystems to launch PaDiSys Bio at CPhI Mumbai (India) 2017

PaDiSys Bio is a complete software solution for clinical trials
Laurus Infosystems will launch its new clinical trials solution offering, PaDiSys Bio at CPhI India 2017 at the Stand #BC8, at Bandra Kurla Complex. PaDiSys Bio is a complete software solution for clinical trials data capture which is 21CFR Part 11 compliant and expedites the clinical trial process. PaDiSys Bio includes eCRF, Patient Diary, Reminder System for clinical trail studies, and analytical data capture.
Laurus Infosystems will also be presenting its range of software products for the Pharma R&D and Manufacturing sectors, at the CPhI & P-MEC India event to be held from November 27-29 in Mumbai. Laurus Infosystems would be showcasing Chemia ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook), and Smart MES (e-Manufacturing Execution System).
Chemia e-Lab Notebook – India’s No. 1 e-Lab Notebook with 21CFR Part 11 compliance, Chemia is a complete solution for API, formulation and analytical R&D labs.
Smart MES – An e-Manufacturing Execution System software that makes pharma companies always audit-ready and compliant to regulatory guidelines. It helps in achieving efficient and paperless manufacturing.