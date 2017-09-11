Laurus Infosystems launches Smart MES Software

Valuable insights were shared during the launch event
Laurus Infosystems has recently launched its Smart MES (e-Manufacturing Execution) software for pharma manufacturing companies in Ahmedabad. The launch event witnessed high participation of CXOs, CIOs, QA/RA Heads, manufacturing heads and managers from several pharma companies. Eminent personalities such as Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO-Laurus Labs and Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner FDCA, Gujarat, graced the event. Valuable thoughts on the necessity and benefits of implementing such advanced system pharma manufacturing were also shared.