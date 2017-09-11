Home / Latest Updates / Laurus Infosystems launches Smart MES Software

Laurus Infosystems launches Smart MES Software

By EP News Bureau on September 11, 2017

Valuable insights were shared during the launch event

Laurus Infosystems has recently launched its Smart MES (e-Manufacturing Execution) software for pharma manufacturing companies in Ahmedabad. The launch event witnessed high participation of CXOs, CIOs, QA/RA Heads, manufacturing heads and managers from several pharma companies. Eminent personalities such as Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO-Laurus Labs and Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner FDCA, Gujarat, graced the event. Valuable thoughts on the necessity and benefits of implementing such advanced system pharma manufacturing were also shared.

