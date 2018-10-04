LANXESS will donate another dialysis machine to Nagda Civil Hospital

While undertaking three projects as part of the company’s CSR, the company has committed to build a culture & recreation centre, a digital library and will be donating another dialysis machine to the Nagda Civil Hospital
LANXESS India, the specialty chemicals company has created a benchmark in the chemical industry by taking another major step towards developing a sustainable environment in & around Nagda. Through these projects, LANXESS India will be spending INR 1.40 crores as part of its CSR outreach for the year 2018-2019 in Nagda.
The CSR activities for 2018 were announced at an event organised a the Nagda Community Hall in the presence of Ashok Malviya, Chairperson Municipal Council, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Member of Legislative Assembly, Khachrod-Nagda Constituency, Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, LANXESS India, Sanjay Singh, Site Head, Nagda, LANXESS India and other esteemed dignitaries from the state and local administration.
As part of building the local culture & recreation centre, LANXESS India will ensure construction of health club (gymnasium), indoor recreational centre with indoor games like table tennis and chess boards among others. The culture & recreation centre will also have a vocal & music learning centre as a part of this project. This is expected to directly help the local community in enhancing their talents as people will get an opportunity to develop their skill set, build a closer social community and overall well-being.
With an aim of expanding students’ horizon in learning, LANXESS India has decided to build an e-library which will be equipped with new computers, furniture & fixtures, content & reading subscriptions along with an annual maintenance contract for three years. This digital library will allow students to access and share information rich content, gain enormous volume of knowledge and get global exposure.
The company has also supported the Nagda Civil Hospital with a dialysis machine to further strengthen the medical facilities available to the town. This is a continuation of the three year agreement between the civil hospital and LANXESS wherein the organisation has committed to contribute towards the upgrade of the hospital’s infrastructure. In the last two years, LANXESS supported the hospital with a dialysis machine and a sonography machine.
Speaking on the occasion Banerjee said, “LANXESS has always been instrumental in conducting social initiatives to bring a meaningful change in the lives of the people in and around Nagda. These projects are in alignment with our vision of sustainable development and will dramatically enhance the life of the local community by giving them an opportunity to build economic strength, create a social identity for themselves and attain individual growth. We take immense pride in working for the betterment of the people and will continue to do so in future.
Commenting on the projects, Singh said, “With the changing environmental scenario, it has become essential to develop a healthy lifestyle to lead a well- rounded life. Through these projects we hope to improve the quality of life for the people in Nagda by providing them the state-of-the-art facilities which will dramatically reshape their way of living. I also thank the Municipal Corporation of Nagda for seeing merit in our efforts and supporting us.”