LANXESS showcases its products at PU Tech 2017

The PU Tech 2017 is being held at India Expo Center, Greater Noida, New Delhi
LANXESS, the global speciality chemicals company, is showcasing its wide range of products at PU Tech 2017, which is being held at India Expo Center, Greater Noida, New Delhi. The comprehensive product range includes flame retardants, plasticizers, crosslinking agents, catalysts and hydrolysis stabiliser for rigid and flexible foams, coatings, elastomers, sealants and adhesives.
The focus will be on products such as Stabaxol (hydrolysis stabilizers), Addonyl (additives and catalysts for cast nylon) along with Addocat catalysts, Addolink crosslinkers and Addovate stabilisers (for the production of polyurethane flexible foams).
The Disflamoll 51092 grade was primarily developed for PU flexible foam and elastomers while Levagard TP LXS 51114 is specifically suitable for flexible foam. Both flame retardants can be used in polyester as well as in polyether flexible foams. Foams manufactured using Levagard TP LXS 51114 even meet the German Association of the Automotive Industry’s strict VDA 278 standard for the characterisation of non-metallic materials in cars.
The established reactive flame retardant Levagard 4090 N is now available in improved quality owing to process optimisations. The lower acid number and water content ensure better processability, especially in the manufacture of rigid polyurethane foams.
LANXESS is also exhibiting its phthalate-free plasticisers from the Mesamoll range for the first time at PU TECH. They are ideal for the production of PU sealants or for use as cleaning agents for polyurethane processing equipment.
“At LANXESS, we stand for tailor-made solutions, top technical know-how and the ultimate in additives expertise. We develop, produce and market additives, phosphorus chemicals and speciality chemicals and service products for the worldwide rubber, lubricants and plastics industries. PU Tech gives us a good opportunity to showcase our competencies and interact with our Indian customers,” said Sriganesh UP, Head of Business Unit Rhein Chemie Additives, LANXESS India.