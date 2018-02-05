LANXESS renews partnership with Novozymes

The two organisations will continue to cooperate on existing enzyme solutions and joint innovations for future enzyme technologies
On the sidelines of the IILF Chennai, 2018, leading speciality chemicals company LANXESS and Novozymes, a global biotechnology company, renewed their global engagement of the existing strategic partnership. The two organisations will continue to cooperate on existing enzyme solutions and joint innovations for future enzyme technologies to enhance sustainable production concepts in the leather industry.
This brings together the best of both worlds in the industry – leather chemicals and applications knowhow from LANXESS combined with leading enzyme technology from Novozymes.