LANXESS India starts a skill development centre

The company has built the skill centre in Thane in association with BASIX Academy for Building Lifelong Employability
LANXESS India has established a skill development centre in Thane, Mumbai, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme to provide training to aspiring candidates looking for suitable employability. The LANXESS B-Able Skill Centre in Thane has been set up in association with BASIX Academy for Building Lifelong Employability (B-ABLE) who is the implementation partner for the project.
The project, which started in January, 2019, is focused on providing skill development training for the youth who are unskilled, semi-skilled, school drop outs and come from the underprivileged sections living in the periphery of Thane. LANXESS India has funded the project to provide skills to youth, especially unemployed youth from marginalized communities.
This program has been designed for 3 years, starting from Thane in the first year, Jhagadia in the second and Nagda in the third year with nearly 125 candidates being trained each year.
After an on-ground survey in Bhiwandi in Thane, it was found that the two most popular employability choices for the local youth with lower academic qualification were that of call centre executives and sewing machine operators. Taking a lead from the survey conducted by B-ABLE, LANXESS financially supported the project.
The first batch of 56 candidates has successfully completed its course and a total of 24 candidates have been placed with different companies while 18 candidates from the sewing machine course have setup their own tailoring jobs.
Commenting on the project, Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India, said, “Lack of higher education due to any reason should not be a hindrance in employability opportunities for the underprivileged youth of our nation. Through this project we have attempted to provide skills to such youth that will help them sustain a decent livelihood. We see this project as a small gesture in contributing positively to the country’s skill development goals.”
D Sattaiah, CEO & MD of B-ABLE, said, “It is a gratifying experience to see these young boys and girls becoming self-confident and securing gainful employment with our training. We are fortunate to have partnered with LANXESS for this extremely productive and positive skill development programme. I am sure we will do exceedingly well going ahead, also.”
For the Jhagadia and Nagda projects, surveys will be conducted to ascertain the type of training required in the selected areas and suitable courses will be designed for the same.