Kusum group of companies launches 90 crore Indore manufacturing plant

Constructed on a land area of over 4.8 acres, the state-of-the-art Greenfield manufacturing plant is located at special economic zone in Pithampur
Pharmaceutical major Kusum group of companies has announced the launch of its latest 90 crore Indore plant at the special economic zone in Pithampur. Built on an area of over 4.88 acres, the state-of-the-art Greenfield manufacturing plant is equipped with latest technology and will comply with cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) PIC/S (Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme) and EU (European Union) quality standards.
Presently in its first phase, the plant will be completed in three phases with an investment of additional 120 crores in over three years.
“We are extremely happy to have launched our third plant in India and fourth overall. The plant has the manufacturing capacity of 390 million units to manufacture different types of tablets, capsules, sachet products and effervescent tablets which require manufacturing condition of 18 per cent to 60 per cent relative humidity. In the first phase, operation in the plant has begun for the filing batches of about 25 products. Upon completion of the two phases, the capacity will increase up to 1550 million units. This is an important milestone in the our growth story as the plant will further boost our national and international expansion plans and will help us serve the needs of newer markets,”said Sanjeev Gupta, Managing Director, Kusum Group of Companies.
Detailing more about the technology that is powering the plant, Gupta, said, “Our focus has always been on creating export oriented products and to ensure that the best quality standards are adhered to while manufacturing. The plant is equipped with the robust quality management system as per the current GMP requirements to ensure that there are proper and consistent controls at each stage of manufacturing to ensure products of consistent quality are manufactured. Our quality control laboratory has the latest instruments such as HPCL, GC, UV-Vis spectrophotometer, Polarimeter, FTIR technology, etc. to control the quality of our products.”
While in the first phase, the plant is ready for manufacturing tablets, capsules, Effervescent tablets and products in sachets, in the second phase, the capacity of tablets and sachets will be increased and while in the third Phase, a new manufacturing unit will be set up to manufacture injectable products.
With the launch of the first phase of the Indore plant, the Kusum group has created employment opportunities for around 100 jobs. The plant will further help the company gain more grounds in the Indian market share and will support the distribution network of south Indian markets.