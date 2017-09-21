Körber plans takeover of Systec & Services GmbH

Acquisition to strengthen existing skill sets in MES, serialisation
The international technology group Körber seeks to further strengthen its Business Area Pharma Systems with the acquisition of system partner Systec & Services. The aim of the acquisition is to strengthen existing skill sets in the companies Seidenader and Werum IT Solutions in the areas of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and serialisation, and to increase expertise in the consulting business. The acquisition is subject to the approval of the competent antitrust authorities.
With the planned takeover, Körber Medipak Systems, the holding company of Business Area Pharma Systems, is expanding the range of services it offers its customers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. As a system partner, Systec & Services specialises in consultation for the implementation of MES and track and trace solutions. The company is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany with an additional location in Pratteln near Basel,Switzerland.
With its more than 80 employees, Systec & Services advises clients in the pharma and biotech industries in selecting and implementing software. The company has decades of experience and comprehensive industry knowledge in the implementation of MES systems and solutions for tracing medical products. Medipak Systems company Seidenader Maschinenbau and Systec & Services have previously worked together very successfully in the area of track and trace.