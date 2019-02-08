Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected as Member of the National Academy of Engineering, US

She was elected for her contribution to the development of affordable biopharmaceuticals and the biotechnology industry in India
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon has been elected as a member of US-based National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for her contribution to the development of affordable biopharmaceuticals and the biotechnology industry in India. She is the first woman from India to get this prestigious global honour.
Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honours those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.
The NAE elected 86 new members and 18 foreign members to its 2019 class.
Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington, DC, on October 6, 2019.
Commenting on her election, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “This is a huge honour. I am humbled to be elected to an institution that provides the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focussed on the relationships between engineering, technology, and the quality of life. Science and technology are fundamental to solving some of the biggest challenges facing the world today and the NAE is playing a pivotal role in encouraging the kind of research and innovation that can make a global impact by pushing the boundaries of science and engineering.”
Mazumdar-Shaw is a well-regarded global influencer and has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. Her pioneering efforts in biotechnology have drawn global recognition for both the Indian industry and Biocon, Asia’s premier biopharmaceutical company.